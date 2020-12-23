A Plymouth woman has been charged with murder following the death of a 60-year-old man in Wembury.

The body of Stephen Fogg was found at his home in Hawthorn Drive shortly after 10am on December 17 following reports of concerns for his welfare.

Police and paramedics attended, but Mr Fogg was found dead.

In a statement released on Wednesday 23 December, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a woman has been charged following his death.

The force said: "A 31-year-old woman of no fixed abode, Plymouth, has been charged with murder in connection with an investigation into the death of 60-year-old Stephen Fogg in Wembury.

"Jodie Swannick will appear before Plymouth Magistrates this morning, Wednesday 23 December.

"A 41-year-old male suspect from the Plymouth area, who was arrested at an address in the city on the evening of Monday 21 December, remains in custody.

"The investigation team would like to thank the local community for their assistance and patience whilst enquiries have been carried out."

