Boy, 10, has camped out every night since March - and he'll do it on Christmas

A 10-year-old boy has raised more than £90,000 for charity by camping out in his North Devon garden.

Max Woosey, from Braunton, has slept in a tent in his family’s back garden every night since the first lockdown in March. He is raising money for North Devon Hospice, which looked after a friend who was dying from cancer during his final days.

On his fundraising page, Max says: "I have been camping out since 29 March 2020 and am going to try and do a year. My friend Rick gave me his tent before he died and made me promise to have an adventure so that’s what I’m doing."

Max spending his 250th night under canvas in November. Credit: Family

Max has braved the cold and foul weather and says he will continue to stay out overnight over Christmas. He hopes to carry on camping for a whole year.

The tent, however, has not lasted - Max has worked his way through five tents during his challenge and the sixth is on its last legs. Winds of up to 60mph are predicted for Boxing Day - fortunately Santa may be bringing a replacement.

Max's mum Rachael Woosey does not like her son sleeping out every night. She said: "I'm like any other mum, I keep my ear out all the time for him. Last night it was really windy and it kept me up but Max slept right through."

I haven't been able to check on him last thing for the last 277 or so nights but I shouldn't get upset as it's such a good cause. Rachael Woosey, Max's mum

North Devon Hospice has been offering care and support to local people who are affected by a life-limiting illness since 1984.

It cares for around 3,000 people every year, offering specialist care to patients at home and at the hospice, while supporting the whole family. Like many charities, its fundraising has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic so Max's contribution is vital.

Max said: "If people give, it's going to a great cause. A little bit of money will go so far. The money I've raised will pay the salaries of three nurses and they in turn can help lots of families."

We caught up with Max on Christmas Eve and, asked if he was tempted to head inside for just one night, he was adamant that he would stay out. "I've got to do it. People try to persuade me to come in every day but it's so important," he said.

He says the worst thing that has happened was when he got between a mother pheasant and its chick and it chased him all around the garden. Let's hope he doesn't get in the way of Santa!

