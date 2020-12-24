The RSPCA is appealing for information after two cats were found dead in a remote layby in Dartmoor National Park.

A member of the public made the discovery around 9.45am on Tuesday 22 December, near Holming Bream off the B3357 close to Dartmoor Prison before calling the animal welfare charity.

The young cats, an unneutered male and pregnant female, are thought to be of Oriental or Siamese breed and were not microchipped.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Megan Higgins said: “This is an extremely distressing and concerning discovery.

"At this stage, we don’t know exactly how these cats died, however, they’ve been seen by a vet who has confirmed they looked in good body condition and there were no obvious injuries.

"We suspect they may have perhaps been poisoned by antifreeze.

"It is unlikely that these two cats died where they were found so we are very keen to find out what happened to them.

"If anyone has any information about this please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

