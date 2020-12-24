Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a hammer and racially abused in Somerset.

It happened at around 6pm on Thursday 3 December at The Old Showfield off Rodden Road in Frome.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man threatened another man with a hammer and racially abused him.

In a statement the force said: "As part of our investigation we’ve carried out house to house enquiries and continue to review CCTV from the area.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220272199

"You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form."

