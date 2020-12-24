Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 17-year-old boy who is still missing from an area of South Devon.

Robeel Berridge was last seen at Teignmouth Railway Station at around 11.10pm on Tuesday 15 December.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers believe he could be in the Shrewsbury area after he was picked up on CCTV cameras leaving the train station on Sunday 20 December.

He is described as slim with short black hair and is 5ft 10ins tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting log number 862 151220.

