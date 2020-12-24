A Devon postal worker has been spotted doing the rounds - dressed up as The Grinch.

The photo shows the Royal Mail postman outside a Devon home, dressed as the title character from Dr Seuss' ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' (1957).

The Grinch was spotted doing his rounds in a Santa hat and a coat - with festive decorations on his shoes.

This isn't the first Grinch sighting this festive season either -as many residents in Gloucester caught CCTV footage of someone dressed as the Grinch delivering mystery gifts.

There have been other sightings of postal workers dressed as the Dr Seuss character around the country this month, with one also being spotted in Wolverhampton.

