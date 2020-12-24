The amazing way Bristol's homeless community is being helped this Christmas

Watch Daniel Skipp's report

Hundreds of gift parcels will be given out to Bristol's homeless community this Christmas - with top chefs also cooking up meals for people living on the city's streets.

Volunteers for homeless charity Caring In Bristol have spent days wrapping hundreds of gift parcels, each of them including a personalised message and gifts.

Parcels will also be given out to families in need this year thanks to the work of the charity.

Volunteers have spent days wrapping gifts. Credit: ITV

Despite working in an industry that's been hard hit by coronavirus, dozens of chefs have also given up their own Christmas celebrations to cook 450 meals for Bristol's homeless community.

Michelin star chef Josh Eggleton - who is the co-owner and chef at The Pony and Trap in Chew Magna - is one of the people involved, alongside Dominic Borel, who runs multiple restaurants in Bristol including Pasta Loco.

Dominic Borel, who runs Pasta Loco, Pasta Ripiena and Bianchis restaurants. Credit: ITV

Dominic said: "There's a lot of people that don't have this opportunity to spend with family to get some good healthy food in their lives so we are hoping to make a bit of a difference and put a smile on their face."

Ben Richardson, from Caring In Bristol, said he is positive about the work that's been done to move people off the streets and support them during the pandemic, but says he is "deeply concerned" about what the future holds.

He told ITV News West Country: "People are becoming homeless in record numbers and will do so next year so we are deeply concerned as a charity.

"We do believe we can solve these issues but it's only through coming together as a community, by people getting involved in organisations like ours, that we can solve this issues."

