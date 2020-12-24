Two people have died in a suspected gas poisoning at their home in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall police confirmed an elderly man and a woman were found dead at the property in Redruth, West Cornwall.

Police were called just after 9pm on Tuesday 22 December following concerns for the welfare of two people in a property in Trefusis Road, Redruth.

A force spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended the scene where an elderly man and a woman were pronounced deceased. Their next of kin are aware.

"Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. A post mortem examination will be held in due course."

The names have not yet been released.

Carbon monoxide is a lethal odourless gas which cannot be smelt.

Investigators will examine boilers and gas cookers for any sign of leaks which could have caused the tragic deaths.

