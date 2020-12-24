Warning after Portuguese man o’ war wash up on Dorset beach

Dorset Council is warning people not to touch "jellyfish" after reports of poisonous creatures washing up in Bridport.

The authority says it has had "several reports" of Portuguese man o' war washing up on Seatown Beach in Bridport.

The creatures are often mistaken for jellyfish but are actually a marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic Ocean and Indian Oceans.

The Portuguese man o'war - also known as the man-of-war, bluebottle, or floating terror - has tentacles covered in venom-filled nematocysts used to paralyse and kill fish and other small creatures.

For humans, a man-of-war sting is excruciatingly painful, but rarely deadly.

While not native to British waters, the creatures are spotted on UK beaches from time to time, followed by warnings to the public not to touch them

Dorset Council said: "We've had reports that a few Portuguese Man o’ war jellyfish have washed up on to Seatown Beach in Bridport.

"They may being brought in closer to shore due the windy weather we've been having lately.

"If you see one, don't touch as they can still sting when they are dead."

Read more: