'Dramatic' Christmas Day sinkhole closes Bristol road

A road in Bristol is closed after a "loud noise" heard by residents on Christmas night turned out to be a huge sinkhole.

Bristol City Council tweeted today (Saturday 26 December) to say the road around Canynge Square in Clifton is closed while the damage is assessed.

According to a local resident, the sinkhole appeared at around 10.30pm on Christmas Day (Friday 25 December).

They reported hearing a "loud noise" as the ground collapsed, followed by "further noises as pieces fell in".

According to the resident, the sinkhole is about "40ft deep" and "really quite dramatic".

The sinkhole appeared late on 25 December. Credit: Colin Butcher

Emergency services, including police officers and firefighters, are currently at the scene assessing the damage.

Local councillors and the utility services have also been to witness the scene, according to people living nearby.

The gate to the communal garden is also on the edge of the sinkhole and there are concerns that incoming bad weather could make the situation worse.

A spokesperson from Bristol City Council said there is "no immediate known risk" to houses or people nearby.

The council is advising people to stay away from the site and not attempt to move any parked cars.

