Man due in court charged with attempted murder after Kingswood shooting

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in South Gloucestershire.

Taurean Thompson will appear in court today (26 December) after officers from Avon and Somerset Police charged him with attempted murder following an incident in Kingswood.

On Monday 14 December police were called to Baxter Close at around 2pm following reports of a disturbance, in which a 26-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds.

Thompson, 30, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm when prohibited for life and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police officers have charged four other people in connection with their investigation into the incident in Baxter Close.

Steven Tomlinson, 32, from Henbury, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Andre Williams, 31, from Fishponds, has been charged with violent disorder.

Tyree Sutherland, also 31, and from Easton, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Shaquille Thompson, 26, from Hengrove, has been charged with a robbery that happened in Bristol four days before the incident in Kingswood.

At the time, Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio, said:

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, we appreciate the worry this may cause the community.

“Incidents involving firearms are thankfully extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but should anyone feel concerned about what happened, I’d encourage them to speak to their local neighbourhood team.”

