Four men are in police custody after another man suffered life-threatening injuries in an attack in Swindon.

It happened in the early hours of Boxing Day (Saturday 26 December).

Officers from Wiltshire Police were called to reports of a disorder in Faringdon Road shortly before 6.00am.

A 34-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his back and wrist, and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital.

In a statement a police spokesperson said:

"Officers conducted extensive searches and enquiries at the scene immediately after the incident and a 30-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, all from Swindon, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

"All four were taken to Gablecross custody where they remain.

"Faringdon road is now open following its closure this morning."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or has dash cam footage from the area at the time is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200127372.

Read more: