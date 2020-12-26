Paramedics in Swindon attacked with knife on Christmas Day - arrest made

A man has been arrested following an incident in Swindon town centre on Christmas Day, where paramedics were attacked with a knife.

It happened at around 4.30pm on Friday 25 December when South Western Ambulance Service was called to a medical incident in Morse Street.

While at the address, Wiltshire Police said the paramedics "became fearful for their own safety" and left the property to seek safety in their ambulance, which was then driven into.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "A man has been arrested following an incident in Swindon town centre on Christmas Day where paramedics were attacked with a knife.

"At approximately 4.30pm yesterday (25/12) South Western Ambulance Service was called to an address in Morse Street, Swindon, for a medical incident.

"Whilst at the address, they have become fearful for their own safety and been forced to leave the address to seek safety in their ambulance, which has then been driven into.

"A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and drink driving. He remains in custody at Gablecross Police Station."

Inspector Steve Love from the force said: “It is a sad reality that while attending calls to protect the public that emergency service staff are put in situations where they fear for their own safety on a daily basis and Christmas Day is no exception unfortunately.

“Nobody should be made to feel in danger when trying to carry out their work, especially when that work involves protecting our communities.

“We will do all we can to protect emergency workers doing their job and urge the public to respect our officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service and to help us to help you.”

