Plans to demolish the former Clifton Hill sports centre in Exeter and replace it with 42 new homes have been approved.

Work is due to start shortly on Exeter City Living's scheme to build new homes on the site of the existing leisure centre, car parking area and adjacent rifle range building.

The plan was almost unanimously approved by councillors.

The 42 new dwellings comprise a mix of 11 five-bedroom and 20 four-bedroom houses as well as seven two-bedroom flats and four flats with one bedroom.

Access through the site to the Ski Slope and Golf Driving Range will be maintained, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

The plans for Clifton Hill Sports Centre. Credit: Exeter City Living.

Calling for the plans to be approved, Cllr Yvonne Atkinson, said the scheme was very well designed and will significantly improve the neighbourhood compared to what is there now.

She added: "I am relieved the council didn't sell the land to a private developer and is bringing forward this superb development. This will enhance the community and will provide sorely needed social housing and affordable homes for the community.

"Residents will be able to sit in the enhanced green space and meet neighbours. It is a well-considered and proactive development that takes into account the constraints of the site."

Clifton Hill Sports Centre. Credit: Daniel Clark

But Cllr Jemima Moore asked the application be deferred so further revisions could be made and the proposal brought back to planning once issues have been rectified.

She said there is "much to celebrate" about the development, but added: "While the proposed development has many merits, it is going to be overly dense, negatively impact the trees on the site and provide insufficient garden and open outside space. It will provide much needed residential homes, but homes which are out of the reach of most of those who live in Newtown on a space which previously belonged to all of us.

"It is important that this development is right for existing residents, and for those that will eventually live in it. It's also important that it doesn't adversely affect the trees and wildlife that are currently on the site."

Keith Lewis, vice-chairman of the Exeter City Civic society added the residential development does not fully accord with the council's own design guide, adding: "It is a shambolic application and a poor reflection of Exeter City Living and their architects."

But Emma Osmundsen, managing director of Exeter City Living, said she was satisfied they have dealt with the comments raised during the planning application process and used their best endeavours to enhance the biodiversity needs on the site.

Recommending approval, planning officers said: "The development will make effective use of a previously developed site, which is in a sustainable, accessible location, close to the City Centre."

Councillors voted by 11 votes to zero, with one abstention, to approve the application, but for it to be refused if the S106 Agreement is not signed within six months.

Read more: