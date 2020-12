Part of Bathwick Hill, Bath was closed off this afternoon after reports a World War Two grenade was found in the Kennet and Avon Canal.

Police were called out just after 1:30pm on Sunday 27 after fishermen discovered the device.

A Navy bomb disposal unit was called in to move the grenade to a safe place to carry out an explosion.

Avon and Somerset Police say 'there is no risk to the wider area'.

