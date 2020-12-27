Storm Bella brings flooding and strong winds to the South West

More than 40 "immediate action" flood warnings are in place across the South West after winds of almost 80mph hit our coasts overnight, as Storm Bella swept across the country.

The top wind speed was recorded on the Isle of Portland where it reached 79mph overnight on Saturday.

There was also almost 50mm of rain recorded across Dartmoor and 34mm at Hawkridge, Exmoor.

There was disruption on the roads due to flooding as well as fallen down trees.

It comes after more than 70 properties were flooded in Cirencester on Christmas Day when an electricity substation flooded.

Residents have spent the last few days trying to clear up but fear more water is to come because of the delay.

Councils have been trying to get sandbags to those affected.

Across the region several towns and villages have faced flooding to roads and fields including Malmesbury in Wiltshire.

Parts of Malmesbury were left flooded Credit: Ben Thornbury

In Bradford-on-Avon flood barriers are being set up by the Environment Agency as water levels are expected to rise overnight.

Volunteers have been out helping to warn residents and keep them up to date with information.

Through the evening and into Monday, meteorologists are warning that snow and ice could also pose a risk to southern areas of England.

They've issued a yellow weather warning for Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and some areas of Somerset warning there could be some disruption to travel and utilities.

Water levels are expected to rise in Bradford-on-Avon Credit: Twitter/BoA TC Community Emergency Volunteers

Further into the week and towards the New Year conditions will remain cold with sunshine and the possibility of wintry showers, the Met Office said.

With temperatures set to drop, Wiltshire Council have activated their Severe Weather Emergency Provisions for rough sleepers.

For the next few nights anyone without a bed will be offered overnight accomodation. The council say: "The council has a statutory duty to trigger SWEP for anyone who is sleeping rough when the weather is predicted to fall to zero degrees or below for three consecutive nights.

"All rough sleepers known to Wiltshire Council have already had an offer of accommodation previously and are reminded again that this help remains available."

Get the latest forecast and Storm Bella warnings here.

Read more: