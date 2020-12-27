Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on the M5 in Somerset.

It happened on Christmas Day around 10:18pm between junction 26 for Wellington and junction 27 for Tiverton.

The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance and her condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Both carriageways were closed for several hours as specialist collision investigators examined the scene.

Anyone who saw a woman walking on the motorway, or who has dash cam footage, who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and tell the call handler they’re phoning in relation reference number 5220288243. Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.