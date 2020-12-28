Man arrested after woman in Bristol demanded to get into car

Police have arrested a man after a car pulled up alongside a woman and the driver demanded she get in late at night in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say it happened between 11pm and 11:30pm on Sunday night on Gloucester Road.

They say; "a blue car pulled up alongside a woman as she walked along Gloucester Road.

The driver, a man, demanded the woman get in the vehicle prompting her to run away. The man did not get out of the car and while shaken, the woman was unharmed.

As part of our inquiry we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Gloucester Road area late last night who may have seen or spoken with a man in a blue car."

A 39-year-old man was arrested around an hour after the incident and is currently being questioned by officers in custody.

Police say they are also keen to speak to anyone who has recently been approached by a man in a blue car who hasn’t contacted police.

