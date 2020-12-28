People in Gloucestershire and Dartmoor wake up to snow

Some people living in Gloucestershire and Dartmoor have woken up to a scattering of snow.

Children have been out early building snowmen, enjoying the weather.

But there's a more serious side, with police in Gloucestershire warning people to only go out in their cars if it's 'essential to do so'.

Snow at the Forest of Dean Credit: Patrick James

"Heavy snow is starting to fall in the rural parts of the county," the Glos Police account tweeted at 6.22am today (December 28).

"This will cause delays on the roads. Only go out if it is essential to do so. Make sure you plan your route and have everything you may need in an emergency including a fully charged mobile phone."

The Met Office predicts a mix of sleet and rain in Gloucester until 12pm, when heavy snow is likely to start, before becoming lighter and stopping entirely around 3pm.

In today's South West forecast, the Met Office says: "A wet morning with showers, possibly thundery, moving east across the region and falling as sleet or snow in places.

"Further showers likely for the afternoon, heaviest over Cornwall. Feeling cold, with a risk of some coastal gales in Cornwall. Maximum temperature 8C.

"Showers, heavy and wintry at times, continue through the evening and overnight, most persistent over western parts. Drier and colder in the east where some frost and ice is possible. Minimum temperature -1C."

A snowman built on Dartmoor Credit: ITV West Country

