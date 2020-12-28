Watch Daniel Skipp's report

Residents in the village of Siddington, Gloucestershire have endured four days of flooding caused by Storm Bella over Christmas.

Some home have been evacuated, while others have attempted to minimise damage by placing sandbags outside of their properties.

On 23rd December, the Environment Agency issued alerts to all houses near the River Churn, warning them to prepare.

But speaking to ITV News, residents say it's 'the worst flooding they have seen for 13 years', made worse because it has happened around Christmas time.

Wolly Merchant said; "When it's flooded before it's tended to come up, not as bad as this, but then you go to bed and in the morning it's gone. It's come and gone as quickly so this is the first time it's gone on and on."

Some people have evacuated their homes Credit: ITV West Country

The local Council has been supporting residents in Cirencester affected by the bad weather. They say that 'Covid rules can be relaxed' with regards to temporarily rehoming relatives who may need to stay somewhere else for their own safety. Andrew Doherty, the District Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, told ITV West Country that despite the sunny weather, the water levels in the village are still rising. He said; "over the next 24 hours we are expecting it to get worse. Paths are now rivers and roads are now lakes. We have been putting bags out to protect places but as the water keeps rising it reaches a point where the water starts to come through the floor and the walls and the sandbags have no use.