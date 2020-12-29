Watch the moment the device was blown up in this BPM Media video.

A piece of suspected unexploded ordnance found on Pentewan Sands in Cornwall has been blown up in a controlled explosion.

The beach near St Austell was cordoned off after the potentially deadly discovery on Tuesday 28 December.Police attended the incident at about 1pm. A Royal Marines bomb disposal unit was also called to the scene and carried out a controlled explosion of the device.

Police and a bomb disposal unit were called to Pentewan Beach following the discovery of what's thought to have been unexploded ordnance. Credit: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police received a report that a small suspected unexploded ordnance had been discovered on Pentewan Beach, St Austell, on Tuesday 28 December at around 1pm."Officers attended and were joined by a Royal Marines EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) unit, which set up a 100-metre cordon and carried out a controlled explosion of a suspected ordnance at around 3.55pm."

