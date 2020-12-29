Police seized a man's car after he was caught driving from Tier 4 London to Gloucester, which is in Tier 3.

Gloucestershire Police say the man was disqualified from driving, was uninsured and had not paid for car tax.

Officers stopped the vehicle in St John's Lane in Gloucester city centre. The force say the driver had come to the city to visit friends.

The Glos Police Specialist Operation division said on Twitter this afternoon (December 26): "E shift just stopped this car . Driver was disqualified, no insurance or tax.

"He had travelled from London (Covid Tier 4) to visit friends in Glos [sic]. Reported and vehicle seized #gloucester #seized"

Tier 4 areas are under the tightest coronavirus restrictions in England. Gloucestershire is currently in Tier 3.

If you live in a Tier 4 area, you are not allowed to travel to other areas around the UK.

You also cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them, or they are part of your existing support bubble.

Read more: