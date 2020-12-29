Flooding has continued to affect communities in Cirencester as levels on the River Churn remain high. Some homes in the town have also been without power.

The leader of Cotswold District Council has criticised other agencies involved in the emergency response saying they have provided little information.

Resident Jorg Maas' garden is under water. Credit: ITV News

Jorg Maas has only lived in his home beside the river for a month and now his back garden is more like a lake.

In the front he has homemade sandbags to keep the water away from his door.

Although in good spirits he told ITV West Country: "For my family it's like being imprisoned and they can't come out.

"It's very difficult to even get to the car as they have to be parked somewhere else. The risk of losing a car is too high because we don't know how the water will come up.

"The prognosis said the water was steady and it rose."

Some houses at the Abbey Grounds have been evacuated. Credit: ITV News

In the centre of the Cotswold Town, the Abbey Grounds is under water and many neighbouring houses have been evacuated.

Bill Creasey has lived in the area for 23 years and has seen it flood many times.

Bill said: "It does get to you. You're worried that it's going to get worse and worse because you remember the last time when it came up to the back door.

"Yesterday it was inside the garden by about a metre and now it's outside the gate by about a foot so it's gone down quite a bit. The pump is working well."

Cotswold District Council claims it lacked "information at a senior leadership level from the other agencies." Credit: ITV News

There has been criticism from Cotswold District Council that claims the emergency response could have been better.

Cllr Joe Harris said: "It will happen again unfortunately in future years and I think we all need to get around a table and start emergency planning.

"I've been chairing meetings of the district council and our colleagues at Cirencester Town Council and what we really lack is that information at a senior leadership level from the other agencies - Thames Water, SSE Electricity and the Environment Agency - so that has definitely got to improve."

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency explained: "We work closely with our partners on the local resilience forum to respond to incidents.

"We regularly review this and put in place any improvements that can help reduce the risk of flooding.

"For example during this period, the local authority successfully deployed the Cirencester temporary defences. These were designed by ourselves and they have helped to protect the community."

A garden in Cirencester under water after the River Churn broke its banks Credit: ITV News

There was 55mm of rainfall throughout the River Thames catchment just before Christmas.

This fell on already saturated ground, with parts of England already receiving 113% of its average monthly rainfall by 22 December. Storm Bella brought with it more rain.

A SSE said: "We will continue to work closely with our resilience partners and the local community to support a multi agency response during, and in preparation for future, extreme weather events; such as that experienced during Storm Bella."

While a spokesperson for Thames Water apologised: "We're sorry to hear there is concern over emergency planning in the Cotswolds.

"Thames Water is a key member of the Gloucestershire Local Resilience Forum which provides a multi-agency response to major incidents in the county.

"We would welcome constructive dialogue with the district council and other stakeholders to see if existing relationships and arrangements can be improved with a view to working together more efficiently in the future."

Read more: