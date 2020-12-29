Flooding sees trains cancelled across the West Country

Train services running between Salisbury and Bristol Temple Meads have been cancelled this morning after more flooding has blocked the lines.

South Western Railway say disruption is expected until the end of the day, Tuesday 29 December.

The operator said: "We have been informed of flooding between Salisbury and Bristol Temple Meads. As a result no trains will be able to run between these stations today."

Customers are able to use their SWR tickets at no extra cost on GWR services between Salisbury and Temple Meads, if they resume.

National Rail has confirmed flooding between Westbury and Bath Spa means lines are also blocked between those stations.

"Trains will not call at Bradford-On-Avon, Avoncliff and Freshford. A bus will run between Westbury and Bath Spa.

"Trains between Westbury and Swindon that call at Melksham will not run.

"Passengers travelling to Freshford, Avoncliff and Bradford on Avon from Bristol and Bath should alight at Bath Spa where onward road transport will be arranged."

Buses are replacing most trains between Taunton and Exeter St Davids after high water levels on the river between Tiverton Parkway and Exeter St Davids caused flooding between the stations.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least the end of the day, Tuesday 29 December.

Customers are being encouraged to check for disruptions to their route before time of departure.

Read more: