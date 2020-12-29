A tractor used to maintain a Cornish beach has been salvaged after spending the best part of Boxing Day underwater.

The vehicle known as a telehandler was overwhelmed by the sea at Perranporth while on a mission to retrieve a dead whale.

The telehandler was hauled up the beach by a digger the next morning. Credit: The Watering Hole

The vehicle, operated by beachside pub The Watering Hole, lost power following an electrical fault.

No-one was hurt and the telehandler was hauled up the beach by a digger the next morning.

The Watering Hole posted on Facebook: "Pretty much puts the icing on the cake for 2020.

"Big thanks to locals and Trevails for the hand. Great to get it off site with no environmental damage. Let’s hope 2021 is kind."

