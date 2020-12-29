Wembury murder investigation: Man charged after death of Stephen Fogg

A second person has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 60-year-old Stephen Fogg in Wembury near Plymouth.

41 year old Lee Chugg is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court today.

Chugg was arrested at an address in the city on the evening of Monday 21 December, and received a custody extension while receiving treatment in hospital.

A 31 year old woman has also been charged with the murder.

Police cordoned off the scene in Hawthorn Drive while investigations took place. Credit: Plymouth Live/BPM Media

The body of Stephen Fogg was found at his home in Hawthorn Drive shortly after 10am on December 17 following reports of concerns for his welfare.

Police and paramedics attended, but Mr Fogg was found dead.A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said, "This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public in the Wembury area."

