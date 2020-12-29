A woman has been arrested after a man was found dead at a property in Devon.

Police were called by the ambulance service to a report that a man had been stabbed in Tennyson Way, Exmouth.

Officers attended at around 9pm on Sunday 27 December. A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said his next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place.

The spokesperson added: "A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

"An extension for her detention has been granted while a mental health assessment is conducted and detectives from the Major Crime Team continue gathering crucial evidence."

Read more: