Early morning mist over Brixham Credit: Gareth Foreman

Starling murmuration at Avalon Marshes Credit: Amanda Baldwin

Evening rainbow over Portishead marina Credit: Michelle Colebrook

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Iridescence as sunlight passes through high level clouds made of ice Credit: Claire Lewis

A winter wonderland on Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

A gritter doing the rounds on Dartmoor Credit: Sam Whitfield

Sea mist rising over the sea at Par beach Credit: Kay Dace

The twinkly lights of Portland at night Credit: Kirk Rabey

A heavy shower scudding across the horizon from Falmouth Credit: Lisa MacLeod

Falling snow in Avening, Gloucestershire Credit: Nigel Bowsher

Big waves at Sennen from Storm Bella on Boxing Day Credit: Chris Barnard