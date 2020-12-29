Your December weather pictures for the West Country region

Christmas lights in Looe harbour Credit: Ian Savigar
Early morning mist over Brixham Credit: Gareth Foreman
Starling murmuration at Avalon Marshes Credit: Amanda Baldwin
Evening rainbow over Portishead marina Credit: Michelle Colebrook

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet: 

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Iridescence as sunlight passes through high level clouds made of ice Credit: Claire Lewis
A winter wonderland on Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton
A gritter doing the rounds on Dartmoor Credit: Sam Whitfield
Sea mist rising over the sea at Par beach Credit: Kay Dace
The twinkly lights of Portland at night Credit: Kirk Rabey
A heavy shower scudding across the horizon from Falmouth Credit: Lisa MacLeod
Falling snow in Avening, Gloucestershire Credit: Nigel Bowsher
Big waves at Sennen from Storm Bella on Boxing Day Credit: Chris Barnard
Father Christmas appearing in the clouds above Dunkeswell...? Credit: Tiny Gorman