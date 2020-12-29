Your December weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Tuesday 29 December 2020, 3:51pmChristmas lights in Looe harbour Credit: Ian SavigarEarly morning mist over Brixham Credit: Gareth ForemanStarling murmuration at Avalon Marshes Credit: Amanda BaldwinEvening rainbow over Portishead marina Credit: Michelle ColebrookHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet: @alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellInstagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...Iridescence as sunlight passes through high level clouds made of ice Credit: Claire LewisA winter wonderland on Dartmoor Credit: Mark ShackletonA gritter doing the rounds on Dartmoor Credit: Sam WhitfieldSea mist rising over the sea at Par beach Credit: Kay DaceThe twinkly lights of Portland at night Credit: Kirk RabeyA heavy shower scudding across the horizon from Falmouth Credit: Lisa MacLeodFalling snow in Avening, Gloucestershire Credit: Nigel BowsherBig waves at Sennen from Storm Bella on Boxing Day Credit: Chris BarnardFather Christmas appearing in the clouds above Dunkeswell...? Credit: Tiny Gorman