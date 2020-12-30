The leader of Cornwall Council believes the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country could lead to another national lockdown.

Councillor Julian German said it could be the only way to ease pressure on the NHS and care sector as they cope with a record number of hospital admissions.

Cllr German said: "It wouldn't surprise me if we don't get (another) lockdown in the coming days at the next review.

"Cases are going up, not only in Cornwall but across the country. The NHS and social care are under tremendous pressure and a lockdown across the country may well be the right way forward."

Cornwall and Devon will move out of Tier 2 and into Tier 3 from New Year's Eve.

That means the whole of the South West is in Tier 3 or Tier 4, with the exception of the Isles of Scilly which will remain in Tier 1.

The tier changes means pubs and restaurants in Devon and Cornwall must now close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

People are not allowed to mix indoors and can only meet outside in certain places, such as public parks and gardens.

Cllr German called on people in Cornwall to redouble their efforts to stop the spread of the virus, and acknowledged the impact on the Duchy's economy.

He said: "It is a big blow for the hospitality industry. Some businesses have already taking the decision to close over the New Year because of the rules that were in place - others will have to close so that is going to be a blow for them.

"The Government grant scheme helps when you've closed for a fortnight. We'll have that information up next week so businesses can access those grants.

He added: "It is really important that we redouble our efforts now to get those case numbers down - that we do all that we can during January to really suppress the virus and make sure that cases are going down.

"We know that there is real pressure in the hospital estate in Cornwall, not just at Treliske but at other places, and in social care and care homes. I'd like to thank everyone for all the fantastic work they are doing to keep people safe in those settings.

"News of the Oxford vaccine coming online soon is a boost to morale, and the mass vaccination programme means we can see an end in sight."

