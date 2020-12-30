Devon and Cornwall will move out of Tier 2 and into Tier 3 from New Year's Eve.

Coronavirus restrictions in both counties will become more severe, as cases continue to rise while a new variant of Covid-19 spreads across the South West.

The Government has now placed all of the South West in to Tier 3 or Tier 4, with the exception of the Isles of Scilly which will remain in Tier 1.

The tier changes means pubs and restaurants in Devon and Cornwall must now close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

People are not allowed to mix indoors and can only meet outside in certain places, such as public parks and gardens.

143 Cases per 100,000 people in Devon.

99.9 cases per 100,000 people in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

Reacting to the news Steve Brown, Director of Public Health Devon, said: "Cases in Devon, while we have been in Tier 2, have been rising in all age groups, as per the national trend. Without further intervention with tighter restrictions, we are likely to have seen cases continuing to rise and therefore I feel this announcement was inevitable.

“The decision has been made to place us into Tier 3 and what is important now is we do everything we can to adhere to tighter restrictions to help bring down cases in Devon

“We will have heard the welcome news today that a second vaccine has been approved for use from early January, but we cannot sit back and relax on the strength of that. Please keep up the effort, and remember the key messages, to social distance, wear your face coverings when in a public space where social distancing is not possible, and wash your hands properly and regularly."

