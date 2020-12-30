Dozens of earthquakes recorded in Cornwall in just 50 days

Dozens of earthquakes caused by human activity have been recorded in Cornwall.

In total, 43 induced seismic events have been reported in the west of the county since November 9.

Induced seismicity refers to earthquakes and tremors caused by human activity such as geothermal, oil and gas operations. They are typically minor.

All of the earthquakes recorded by the British Geological Survey in Cornwall originated from the Carharrack area, near Redruth.

They were all minor and of magnitudes which usually can only be felt by seismographs. The biggest one was recorded on December 8 at 10.46am. It had a magnitude of 1.7, which is low.

It was actually felt in several villages including Frogpool, Lanner, Carharrack, Penhalvean and St Day. Several residents took to the Lanner Life public Facebook group to report the "earth tremor" and several said it "scared the life out of them".

Following the incident, an investigation was launched at United Downs Geothermal, a local geothermal energy power plant, where drills are sent deep into the ground to extract heat for use in homes and businesses.

The latest earthquakes to be recorded were on December 18, when five seismic events were recorded between 11.20am and 1.05pm.

United Downs Geothermal previously confirmed some earth tremors in the area were linked to its operations.

The only induced seismic events recorded by British Geological Survey in the past 50 days were from the Carharrack area.

