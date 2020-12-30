A mural painted as a tribute to one of Bristol's best loved DJs has been painted over.

The family of Bristol's legendary reggae DJ, Derek Serpell-Morris, have since spoken of their anguish, saying it's "hard to believe" the iconic figure's portrait had been removed from Richmond Avenue.

I'm really upset about it. It's hard to believe because he meant so much to so many people. Shirley Griffiths, Derek's twin sister

Jen Griffiths, Derek's great-niece, helped to have the Montpelier wall repaired and painted so it could become a place to honour her much-loved uncle's legacy following his death.

The 34-year-old said she had agreement with the owner to keep the huge street art on his property but woke up days after Christmas to discover the creation had been removed.

Jen said: "It's very sad. A lot of people put in a lot of time and good will to have it put there in the first place.

"I know it’s his house and he as the right to do as he wishes but we had a deal. And this was for Derek."

DJ Derek had been a fixture of the Bristol music scene for 50 years. Credit: ITV News

For 50 years, DJ Derek had been a fixture of the Bristol music scene, DJ-ing reggae, ska, rocksteady, dancehall and R&B.

During the last two decades of his life, he became a national cult figure, playing in huge venues across England.

The 74-year-old's remains were found in March 2016, months after he went missing.

A stencil of the star remains on a gate next to the site in Montpelier. Credit: ITV News

Jen said: "We want to find another wall, artists, people who can donate paint so we can create another mural.

"He should have a place somewhere in Bristol."

