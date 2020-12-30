It's marvellous, helps your memory and it's fun. It makes you feel alive. Di, Memory Matters participant

People living with dementia in Plymouth and throughout Devon are being offered the chance to improve their memory and cognitive skills with online Cognitive Stimulation Therapy.

The virtual CST sessions are a range of fun and social talking activities for small groups, based on exercises which work the different functions of our brain.

The therapy has been shown through extensive research and evidence to slow the progress of some of the main challenges of dementia - memory loss, communication difficulties and thinking skills.

At the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March, groups were moved online. Credit: PA images

The Devon project has been welcomed by Memory Service consultants who say it will have a significant impact on the lives of people living with dementia and help those delivering a diagnosis.

Dr Chitra Srinivasan, Associate Clinical Director, Devon Memory Service and Consultant for Older Adults says: "More evidence is saying that CST is the only non-medical treatment for people to change the pathway of dementia.

"Everybody who receives a diagnosis of dementia should have access to CST."

Hanna Winteridge, Devon Memory Service Manager adds: "It gives the consultants something positive to talk about. You're giving that devastating diagnosis, and this can all feel quite negative.

"So, to have something positive with good results to talk about, I think that helps the person working in the clinic, as well as the patient."

Memory Matters have run face to face CST workshops for the past 10 years across Devon and Cornwall. At the start of the lockdown in March, they moved their groups online.

I think this helps your memory and it's more fun and more relaxing than being put on the spot. Alma, Memory Matters participant

That's true! It does make you think. Jim, Memory Matters participant

Yes, it does! It's a great socialising event. I enjoy being connected with everyone. The communication is wonderful. Di, Memory Matters participant

