Police turn away 'minibus' from Cheltenham visiting Brecon Beacons

A minibus of Cheltenham residents from different households were among “hundreds” of people caught visiting a Welsh beauty spot during the nation's lockdown.

Wales is in full lockdown, meaning people must not travel in or out of the country and those who live in Wales should only leave home for essential reasons.

But police have had to issue fines to people caught visiting the country, saying a “couple of hundred” vehicles were spotted near Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons on Tuesday 29 December.

On Twitter, the force revealed it is now carrying out high-visibility patrols to remind people to follow lockdown rules.

Many people have travelled across the border to visit Wales during the nation's lockdown. Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police

Inspector Andrew Williams, from Dyfed-Powys Police’s specialist operations (RPU) team, said: “Officers have spoken to one man who had driven from Hertfordshire to walk up Pen y Fan, while a minibus of people from mixed households had travelled from Cheltenham.

“Fixed penalty notices have and will be issued to those blatant breaches where engagement fails, but the vast majority of people are listening to advice and when they are turning up and seeing RPU vehicles at the site, they are turning around and going home which is the objective of high-visibility patrols.”