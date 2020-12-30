People living in Somerset, Gloucestershire and Swindon are being told to "stay at home" due to rising coronavirus case numbers.

The three areas will be placed under Tier 4 restrictions as of 12.01am on Thursday 31 December.

The rest of the South West will be placed under Tier 3, with the exception of the Isles of Scilly which remains in Tier 1.

The tough Tier 4 restrictions means more businesses will close, including gyms, hairdressers and non-essential shops.

People must not leave or be outside of their home or garden except where they have a ‘reasonable excuse’. A reasonable excuse includes going to work, childcare and education, and to buy food and medical supplies.

Cases in each area

Gloucestershire: 219.6 per 100,000

Somerset: 227.5 per 100,000

Swindon: 251.6 per 100,000

Reaction to tier change

Gloucestershire County Council Leader, Mark Hawthorne, said: "Gloucestershire has been in Tier 3 less than a week, and I'm sorry we've not had more time to see if that worked.

"We've seen no indication locally of shops or gyms causing outbreaks - this will be a difficult start to the year for them.

"The county council stands ready to support our NHS colleagues both to meet their current challenges, and, most importantly, to roll out the vaccine as quickly as possible."

