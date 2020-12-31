It was an unusual welcome to the world for a baby in Exeter who was delivered by a police officer in the front passenger seat of a car.

The mother - whose baby was due on Christmas Day - went into labour two days late on Sunday 27 December.

Lucy Kelly, 25, was travelling from Cranbrook to Exeter when her waters broke.

The father, Chris Haggar, pulled over into a nearby drive in Honiton Road and managed to flag down a passing police car.

A police officer came to the rescue and 10 minutes later the couple had a healthy daughter named Lily.

Lucy and Chris with their new born baby, Lily. Credit: Lucy Kelly

The couple had not travelled far when it was obvious the baby would soon be with them.

Lucy immediately called an ambulance but Chris had no choice but to pull over.

Lucy said: "My partner saw a police car coming and jumped out to flag them down.

"The rest happened so quickly. We had just pulled over in someone's drive opposite the BP garage.

"It was all happening around me. The police officers were amazing. My overriding feeling was just relief when they arrived.

"The baby was arriving so quickly. I think you just assume because it's somebody in uniform they know what they're doing. She was shaking like a leaf though."

Lily was born at 4:05pm in the front passenger seat of the Nissan Qashqui.

By that time the ambulance was on scene and mum was seen to by awaiting medics.

She said: "Chris was amazing in getting the services to us just in time and being a huge support."

We called her Lily Grace. One of the ambulance staff was called Grace and we already liked that name. Lucy Kelly, mother

Chief Superintendent Daniel Evans tweeted his congratulations adding: "One of my PCs in Exeter delivered a baby on the roadside having been flagged down by a lady in labour.

"She did an amazing job (as did Mum of course!) and describes it as the best moment of her life. Mum and baby doing well."

Read more: