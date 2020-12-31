The year 2020 finishes much as it started for residents living in rural communities close to the River Severn in Gloucestershire - surrounded by flood water.

Weeks of heavy rainfall has triggered a series of flood warnings along the River Severn, and the familiar sight of sandbags outside homes and flooded roads.

It isn't just the minor roads that are under water - one of the main roads through the county has been flooded for days and remains closed to traffic.

The flooded A417 in Gloucestershire, described as the "Maisemore Dam" by locals.

For the villagers of Maisemore it is a familiar sight. Heavy rain repeatedly leads to flooding of the A417 between the A40 roundabout at Over to the village.

Villagers name for the road is the "Maisemore Dam" - a road in their view that makes the flooding worse in their community because of the way it blocks the movement of water.

The section of road residents believe makes flooding worse.

It is a familiar sight for 80-year-old Jeremy Chamberlayne, whose family has farmed in Maisemore since 1929. He's never known the area flood so often.

For Jeremy and others around the village the problem of flooding would be eased if the road was raised above the ground - on supporting culverts - to allow for natural drainage.

I was born here in 1940 and started farming here after my grandfather in 1963. From then onwards until the year 2000 we only had a handful of significant floods...we've had a lot since then. Jeremy Chamberlayne, a farmer in Maisemore

The county council said it was working to help the residents of Maisemore and was looking for "funding opportunities".

Surveying the water as he stands on the main road, Jeremy added: "As you can see the water in the river is two feet lower than where we are standing now.

"You can see the water going over the dam here. That's the amount the water is being held up by this road structure."

Acres of land are underwater after heavy rainfall.

Jeremy says the problem is made worse every time the road is resurfaced, making the road level even higher, and blocking the flow of water even more.

Cllr Vernon Smith, cabinet member for highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I recognise the concerns and frustrations of residents, and we are working closely with the district and parish councils to help those who have been affected by flooding in Maisemore.

"Although there are no immediate plans to raise the A417 between Over and Maisemore we have recognised work needs to be done here in our Local Transport Plan, and we will continue to look for funding opportunities as this would be an extensive scheme.”