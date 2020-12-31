Icey conditions cause disruption on West Country roads

Icey conditions have caused disruption on the roads this morning across the West Country.

The A30 at Bodmin is closed Eastbound.

Freezing overnight temperatures have led to a build-up of snow and ice on the road, making it too dangerous to use. Lorries have reportedly been struggling to make progress on uphill sections. Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have now acted, closing the road from Launceston to Bodmin.

The A38 at Dobwalls is blocked in both directions - there has been an accident between Twelve roads Roundabout and the B3254.

In Wiltshire gritting teams have been spreading the rods with grit to prepare for this morning's conditions.