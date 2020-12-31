A man has been charged after a paramedic, members of the public and police officers were assaulted in Somerset.

Anthony McLellan, 35, of Stoke St Mary, has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the assaults.

He appeared before Taunton Magistrates on Wednesday 30 December charged with offences including:

Assault causing actual bodily harm to a female paramedic

Inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 61-year-old man

Assaulting a 30-year-old man

Assaulting an 18-year-old woman

Five counts of assaulting an emergency worker, namely four police officers and a paramedic

Criminal damage

The assaults on the paramedic and officers happened after they were called to an address in Stoke St Mary on Monday 28 December, after three members of the public were assaulted.

The paramedic who was assaulted remained on duty but was unable to continue to crew an ambulance due to her injuries.

The four police officers were uninjured and remained on duty.

Anthony McLellan was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 1 February 2021.