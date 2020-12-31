A ‘medieval settlement’ has been found underneath Gloucester Golf Club.An archaeological dig at the golf course in Matson Lane has led to medieval and post-medieval artefacts being found.Pottery was among the finds, with it dating from between the 11th and 13th centuries.Fragments of a dark green glass wine or spirits bottle, of post-medieval date, was also found along with fragments of animal bones from a pig, and a sheep or goat.A report into the findings, produced by Cotswold Archaeology, said: “A relatively high density of archaeological features was identified during the programme of archaeological works."

The limited archaeological excavation undertaken recovered a small quantity of dating evidence but the majority of the features are most probably broadly contemporary and it is probable that settlement and/or agricultural activity is represented. Cotswolds Archaeology

The archaeological work was carried out in line with a condition of a planning application.Gloucester Golf Club applied for planning permission from Gloucester City Council to make alterations to two of the greens at the course.On granting permission, the city council asked that a dig was carried out to learn more about the history of the area.

