Many businesses across Cornwall have had to pull the plug on their New Year's Eve party plans at just a moment's notice, as the county was put in to Tier 3.

Tier 3 restrictions came into force in Cornwall at 12.01am on New Year's Eve amid rising coronavirus cases.

It means hotels, pubs and bars across the county have been forced to close.

Instead of spending the day looking after guests, staff at The Headland Cornwall hotel in Newquay are instead spending their New Year's Eve packing up the hotel.

Originally 250 people were due to be seeing in 2021 at the hotel with a live band, but that had to be cancelled.

Around 50 people who were still planning to spend New Year's Eve at the hotel instead had their last dinner before having to head home early on 30 December.

Food meant for guests has been packed to be distributed to the local food bank.

Guests were given bunches of local daffodils to take with them which should have been used to decorate the hotel.

The hotel is hoping it may be able to reopen for the February half term but it may be as late as Easter.

Carolyn Armstrong, Headland Hotel Newquay, said: “We’re feeling sadness and disappointment and certainly our staff felt it more this time.

"It wasn’t unexpected, I think we all knew this was likely to happen. Nine hours notice was pretty tight but the team are well organised and this is the third time we’ve done it now, so we’re just getting on with it.”

Lewinnick Lodge bar and restaurant at Pentire in Newquay has also had to send guests home early.

They told ITV News West Country it does not expect to reopen til February but will monitor the situation.

It had a few guests last night who have had to leave, with many restaurant bookings also cancelled.

Daniel Trotter, from Lewinnick Lodge, said: “We appreciate the clarity this decision has made, we preempted the decision yesterday and we thought the right thing to do was to close for staff welfare reasons.

"The situation is obviously escalating and we think the best thing to do is to close.”

Read more: