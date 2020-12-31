Avon and Somerset Police have urged the public to help them crackdown on raves and house parties tonight and warned of hefty fines for those who break the law.

With pubs and bars unable to open in Tier 3 and 4 areas, officers have called on people to stay at home and not mix with other households.

Chief Supt Claire Armes said: “This year is one that has seen people make huge personal sacrifices, key workers have put in incredible shifts and families have lost loved ones. We’re thankful to the overwhelming majority of people who have complied with the rules and public health advice this year.

“We fully understand that people want to celebrate the start of 2021, but we’re urging everyone to remember the COVID-19 restrictions when they do so. Come New Year’s Day, the pandemic will not be over; it’s vital everyone does what they can to prevent the virus spreading, to protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

She added: "We are also asking members of the public to be vigilant and to call 101 if they see any signs of unlicensed music events that might be taking place in their communities because early intervention is key to stopping such events taking place.

"There have been a number of incidents over the force in recent months but the calls from the public have enabled my officers to attend and stop these events from getting underway."

Those that step out of line and hold raves or parties could face fines of up to £10,000 under Covid-19 legislation.

Chief Supt Armes added: “We’ve consistently said we cannot police our way out of this pandemic. We continue to engage with the public, explain the rules and encourage them to comply. Enforcement remains an option for those who blatantly breach the legislation.

“Ultimately though people need to take responsibility for their own actions. We’d ask anyone thinking of attending or organising a gathering or party not to do so.

“Somerset’s move to tier 4 status means it is vitally important people stay at home tonight and those areas in tier 3 should not see households mixing either.

“Ignorance is not an excuse nine months into a pandemic in which tens of thousands of people have died and case numbers are rising. Don’t be selfish and put your own desire to have a good time over the health of others, including your loved ones.

“Our officers will again be out and about tonight but we’d please urge people to be sensible and don’t breach the rules – we don’t want anyone to begin 2021 with a fine.”

