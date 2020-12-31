A 106-year-old woman has become the oldest person to be awarded an MBE after being recognised by the Queen for 50 years of fundraising.

Anne Baker has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours, joining a critical care doctor, a Devon MP and Exeter Chief's Director of Rugby and Captain who all received awards.

A key theme in this year's list is NHS staff who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, as well as people who have supported their communities in 2020.

An OBE is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area. An MBE is given for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

A British Empire Medal is granted in recognition of meritorious civil or military service.

Here's a list of the west country names handed an honour this year.

Anne Baker MBE

Anne Baker is awarded an MBE Credit: NSPCC

106-year-old Anne Baker from Salisbury is the oldest person on the list. She receives an MBE for for charitable services, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has been fundraising for the NSPCC for the past 50 years.

During the pandemic she set up a JustGiving page which attracted donations from as far as Austria and the United States, and raised more than £4,000 in a short period of time.

Mrs Baker said it was a "great surprise and a great honour" to be made MBE.

She said: "I love the NSPCC because they really look after families and I think that isso important, especially nowadays when we are going through such difficult times.

"This last year the NSPCC has worked wonders and I'm really grateful to them."

Kimberley Ann Wide MBE, Bristol

The CEO of Take A Part Community Interest Charity has been awarded an MBE for services to Social Engagement in the Arts in South West England.

As an arts producer she is an exceptional builder of social infrastructure.

For 14 years, she has supported people in some of the most deprived wards in Plymouth to change their lives for the better.

Jonathan Carter MBE, Weymouth

The Chief Engineer Stealth, Atlas Elektronik UK, has been awarded an MBE for services to Naval Operational Effectiveness.

After 35 years he is the leading expert on the ocean-acoustic environment.

The 56-year-old has spent a significant amount of time at sea with operational crews, participating in the pursuit of tactical advantage.

Robert Harris, Cornwall

Robert Harris is awarded an MBE Credit: Maritime & Coastgaurd Agency

Robert Harris from Polzeath Coastguard Rescue Team has clocked up half a century of service in his local community.

He has worked with the Polzeath Coastguard Rescue Team, where he now serves as Station Officer, since he was 21 years old. He’s attended more than 2,000 incidents.

Robert said: “I feel so honoured and humbled to receive this award of an MBE and grateful to those who nominated me.

"Whilst this might be my award, it’s important to remember that I am one of a team, both past and present, who dedicate their lives to serving in search and rescue.

"I am immensely proud to be part of Her Majesty’s Coastguard and that in my fifty years' service, many hundreds of lives have been saved by these dedicated teams of volunteers.

"But I am also mindful of those whose lives who have been lost - and in these turbulent times, a heartfelt message to those families who have been bereft - we do not forget and it’s that also which enables us to continue through sun or storm to save the lives that we do.”

Emma Cobley MBE, Minehead, Somerset

The Principal of Foxes Academy Residential SEN College has been awarded an MBE for services to Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

She has worked tirelessly to keep her specialist residential college and seven residential homes open for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring everyone is safe and free of infections on site.

Philip Cowburn MBE, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire

Philip Cowburn is a consultant in emergency medicine for South Western Ambulance Service and Great Western Air Ambulances.

The 53-year-old has been awarded an MBE for services to emergency medicine and the Covid-19 response.

He was one of the original doctors that set up the Great Western Air Ambulance in 2007, going on to be the Medical Director.

As well as working frontline shifts in his emergency department and on the air ambulance, he has played a key role in the medical governance of the local Police Medical Units and the Ambulance Hazardous Area Response teams.

Captain Kidane Cousland, Devon

Captain Cousland has been awarded an MBE Credit: MOD

Captain Kidane ‘Danny’ Cousland, an army officer from Plymouth has been made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for recognising the need and then rising to the challenge of giving minority groups a ‘voice’.

The 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery Captain is described as both the ‘architect and builder’ of a new network for a minority group in Defence.

Captain Cousland said: "It is humbling to be considered for something so amazing.

"Rastafari has given so much to British culture and so many Rastas have given their service to the Army since the thirties but they have not been able to express their faith openly, so this award is as much for them as it is for me and the Network, we stand on the shoulders of giants and forge a path for others to follow"

Leonard Arnold Daniels MBE, Taunton, Somerset

Leonard Daniels, 84, has been awarded an MBE for services to the community.

He is a Jewish community leader in Somerset who serves both as an advocate for that community and a positive influence in the wider community of Somerset, promoting understanding of issues related to conflict resolution, inclusion, and dealing with prejudice and hate.

He delivers this message primarily through two roles; to adults through his work with the Police as part of the Somerset Police Advisory Group, and to children through his co-creation of the Somerset Anne Frank Awards.

Dr Fiona Claire Dempsey MBE, Taunton, Somerset

The 40-year-old is a consultant in intensive care medicine and anaesthesia at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and has been awarded an MBE for services to the NHS.

She has been a Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care since 2014. She transformed the care of patients with tracheostomies across the hospital by working with nursing and medical colleagues across the wards.

She was made service lead in intensive care in January 2020 and was faced with leading a team through the Covid-19 pandemic with minimal time to settle in.

David Evans MBE, Bristol

The consultant neonatologist at North Bristol NHS Trust has been awarded an MBE for services to Neonatology and Medical Education, particularly during Covid-19.

He has been involved in postgraduate medical education for many years and he took a lead role both locally and nationally in the guidance generated for UK neonatal Units in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zoe Taylor MBE, Wraxall, North Somerset

The CEO of Sparkly has been awarded an MBE for services to exports.

She joined Sparkol, makers of leading whiteboard animation software VideoScribe, in 2014 as the COO and was appointed the CEO in 2016 and in 2018 became the owner, acquiring the business at a time of change, overseeing the new VideoScribe website and other exciting products including Scribely and StoryPix.

Through her determination and creativity, she is building on the success of VideoScribe with new exciting products, a wider distribution network, additional sharing platforms and is focused on finding new partners and collaborators for taking the company into a new era.

Stephen Trowbridge MBE, Swindon, Wiltshire

The managing director of First City Nursing and Care has been awarded an MBE for services to Domiciliary Care during Covid-19.

The 42-year-old has led his team through the ever-increasing challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented.

When asked at the start of the emerging pandemic to support discharge from hospital at pace to make space available, he led his team to go the extra mile in terms of time, commitment and through effective communication and partnership working to ensure that this was completed.

Joe Simmonds, Exeter Chiefs

Joe Simmonds is awarded an MBE Credit: PA

The Captain of Exeter Chiefs receives an MBE for services to Rugby Union Football.

Robert Baxter, Exeter Chiefs

Rob Baxter is awarded an OBE Credit: PA

The Director of Rugby at Exeter Chiefs receives an OBE for services to Rugby Union Football.

He has been recognised for being behind a domestic and European double last season, a decade after the Chiefs secured promotion into the English top flight for the first time.

Geoffrey Cox

The Right Honourable Geoffrey Cox QC MP receives a knighthood for parliamentary and political service. Credit: PA

The Right Honourable Geoffrey Cox QC MP receives a knighthood for parliamentary and political service, despite being sacked as Attorney General earlier this year.

The Torridge and West Devon MP joined the Cabinet in the summer of 2018 as part of the reshuffle triggered by Boris Johnson quitting as Foreign Secretary. He quickly became one of the highest profile Attorney Generals ever.

His role saw him as one of the leading ministers working on Theresa May's Brexit deal, with many MPs making up their minds on the deal based on Cox's legal advice.

Tracy Wren, Gloucestershire

Tracy Wren from Gloucestershire Constabulary is awarded a BEM Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Tracy Wren works for Glouestershire Constabulary. She has been awarded a British Empire Medal for what the Government website describes as 'hands-on service to the community' which makes a 'significant difference'.

Tracy has been the co-ordinator of the force's groundbreaking cadet scheme since 2015 and before that worked as a Police Community Support Officer in Wotton-under-Edge and then Stonehouse, where she helped residents establish the All Pulling Together Association to improve quality of life in the area.

Tracy said: "I am very grateful to be part of an amazing team who work so hard to make the cadet programme the success it is.

"I am particularly grateful for the truly outstanding contribution of our volunteer leaders as well as our wonderful cadets, who give so much time and energy to the programme.

"Gloucestershire police cadets would not be possible without their dedication.

"I am so proud to receive this honour on behalf of us all."

Superintendent Andy Bennett, Bristol

Supt Andy Bennett has received an QPM Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Superintendent Andy Bennett, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM).

He is recognised for his work tackling hate crime and bringing policing and communities closer.

Supt Bennet said: "I am humbled to receive this award, particularly at a time when so many are working tirelessly to help others during the pandemic.

"I also want to recognise those members of the community who have been prepared to take a step forward, to talk to us and help to break down barriers so we can move towards our goal of truly representing the diverse citizens of Bristol."

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson is awarded an QPM Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson has also been awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM).

She is recognised for leading the Avon and Somerset policing response to the Covid-19 health crisis.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson said: "I always wanted to make a difference and it is an honour to serve the communities of Avon and Somerset.

"To receive the QPM for following my vocation makes me feel extremely grateful and proud.

"There are many others whose dedication and support have been key to how we have coped with policing during this pandemic, not least our communities who have given up so much to follow the regulations and guidance. I want to take this opportunity to say thank you."

Mark Hopwood, GWR

Great Western Railway’s Mark Hopwood has been awarded a CBE Credit: PA

Great Western Railway's Managing Director Mark Hopwood has been awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to transport.

Commenting on his award, Mark Hopwood said: “This is an honour that reflects the efforts of thousands of railway colleagues I have worked with throughout my 31-year career.

"The railway plays a part in the daily lives of millions, and I am very proud and delighted that my small contribution has been recognised in this way.”

