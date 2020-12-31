Drivers are being urged to avoid roads across part of Dartmoor after overnight snow and ice caused hazardous conditions.

There have been a number of crashes on roads across the moor, and the B3212 between Yelverton and Princetown was closed by police this morning (31 December) because it was so dangerous.

Tavistock Police took to social media to warn motorists to avoid the area.

Elsewhere, one person has been taken to hospital after multiple crashes in treacherous conditions on the A38 in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police say there were three crashes in snow near Dobwalls - forcing the A30 to close between Bodmin and Launceston.

And fire crews from Looe, Bodmin and Polruan attended a crash in the Connon Bridge area of Cornwall.

Read more: