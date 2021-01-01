Saturday's Bristol City match against Brentford has had to be postponed after members of the City squad developed symptoms of Covid-19.

The Robins had been due to kick off their Championship game at Griffin Park tomorrow at 3pm.

A statement from the club says:

"Covid-19 symptoms have today (Friday) become evident within the City squad.

Due to the New Year Bank Holiday closure of the testing laboratory, it has not been possible to arrange the testing of the entire squad and backroom staff ahead of tomorrow’s match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Following discussions with Brentford and the English Football League the decision has been taken to postpone the game for the safety of players and staff of both clubs.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course".

Bristol City in action against Luton on Tuesday 29 December - they lost 2-1. Credit: PA

Dean Holden's side is next due to be in action on Sunday 10 November when they face Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup at Ashton Gate.