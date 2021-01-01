Firefighters tackle blaze at takeaway in Cornwall

More than 40 firefighters worked into early hours of New Year's Day to tackle a blaze at a takeaway in Cornwall.

Emergency crews were called to Kernow Takeaway in Fore Street, Pool, near Redruth at around 10 pm on New Year's Eve, 31 December.

The fire had started on the ground floor of the shop and then spread to the second floor. Smoke was also seen coming from the roof.

Watch video of the scene courtesy Newquay Fire station

Police closed off the road while firefighters brought the ground floor fire under control and also used a drone to provide aerial pictures of the damage.

The road was reopened at around 1.50am.

Eight fire engines, an aerial ladder and support units were called out to a takeaway fire on New Year's Eve. Credit: Newquay Fire Station

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service's latest update at 3am said: "A thorough check has been carried out to confirm that all hotspots have been extinguished.

"The last fire crew has left the scene and a further inspection will be carried out later in the morning."

