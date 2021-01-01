A large number of police officers have been searching land next to the River Exe in Exeter as part of the investigation into the death of Lorraine Cox.

The officers and what appeared to be crime scene investigators have been seen on a strip of land between Exwick playing fields and Bonhay Road.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the operation was part of ongoing searches in relation to the Lorraine Cox murder investigation.

Police forensic tents at the scene in Mary Arches Street in September. Credit: ITV West Country

The body of the 32-year-old was found in Exeter on 9 September 2020.

The investigation centred around the back of Bodrum Kebab House on the corner of Fore Street and Mary Arches Street.

Police have also conducted searches at a number of other locations in and around the city.

Azum Rasul Mohammed Mangori, also known as Christopher Mayer, has been charged with the murder of Ms Cox between 30 August and 9 September 2020. He is also accused of the prevention of lawful and decent burial between the same dates.Mr Mangori, aged 23, of no fixed abode, denies both charges and is due to stand trial at Exeter Crown Court on 1 March 2021.

Read more: