Rescue crews called to Saltford after canal boat sinks

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service have been called out to deal with a sinking houseboat on the River Avon near Bath.

Firefighters from Hicks Gate Fire Station, together with colleagues from Bath and Bedminster were called to the scene at Saltford at lunchtime on New Year's Day, 1 January 2020.

When they arrived, they found the boat was completely submerged. They were able to confirm that no one was on board with the occupant of a neighbouring canal boat.

Hicks Gate Fire Station Tweeted: "White Watch along with colleagues from @AFRSBath & @AFRSBedminster have just attended a Rescue from water in Saltford.

"Upon arrival we found the boat was totally submerged, the occupant was not on board and this was confirmed by neighbouring boat resident".

