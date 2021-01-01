Teenager stabbed on 'busy' New Year's Eve for police in Bristol

A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Bristol city centre on New Year's Eve. It is just one of a number of incidents police had to deal with on the last day of 2020.

Emergency crews were called to Colston Avenue just after 10pm on Thursday 31 December following reports that a teenager had been approached by a group of men and had been wounded.

Police and paramedics found that the boy had sustained a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are examining CCTV from the area and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Anyone with information should call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference number 5220291689.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown stopping the usual celebrations, an Avon and Somerset Police officer said there were 56 people in the cells on New Year's Day morning.

In separate incidents, a driver was found with a large quantity of drugs and three people were arrested for assaulting a 999 worker.

Police seized a large quantity of drugs from this car in Bristol on New Year's Eve. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The driver was stopped by the Avon and Somerset Police Roads Policing Unit who Tweeted,

"The driver of this vehicle had a large quantity of drugs on him in #Bristol. The occupant is spending #NYE in custody awaiting an interview in the morning.

"It may be New Year's Eve but we will continue to do the job we do. Happy New Year one and all."

PC Joe Iles finished his shift this morning, New Year's Day, by telling people that - despite the lockdown closing pubs and clubs - it had been a busy night in the city for officers.

He Tweeted: "We are coming to the end of our shift, we’ve made arrests for damage, assaults, drug drive and drink drive and drunk and disorderly to name a few.

"We currently have 56 detainees in the cells, three of those are for assaulting an emergency worker."

