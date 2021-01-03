Covid vaccine key to Glastonbury’s return, says Michael Eavis

The founder of Glastonbury festival says it could return this year - if enough of the population are vaccinated against coronavirus.

Michael Eavis received his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine last week and is urging others to do the same at the earliest opportunity.

The 85-year-old, from Pilton in Somerset, hinted the festival - which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic - could go ahead this summer if enough of the population is vaccinated.

Glastonbury festival was last held in 2019. Credit: PA

“It is amazing to be in one of the first groups of people to have the Covid-19 vaccine in Somerset,” he said.

“It is great that everyone across the country will be offered the vaccine in due course.”

It is really important that everyone takes the opportunity to have the free vaccine when it is offered to them – it is our only real chance of protecting ourselves and our friends and family from this disease. Michael Eavis

“As far as the festival is concerned, wouldn’t it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper ‘Glastonbury style’.”

